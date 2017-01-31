Panthers' Paul Thompson: Sent down Tuesday
Thompson was reassigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL on Tuesday, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Thompson has notched three points, all assists, in 21 contests for the Panthers this season. He will remain a recall option for the rest of the season, but won't make any sort of fantasy impact.
More News
-
Panthers' Paul Thompson: Two points in last five games•
-
Panthers' Paul Thompson: Recalled from AHL•
-
Panthers' Paul Thompson: Placed on waivers Monday•
-
Panthers' Paul Thompson: Traded to Panthers•
-
Devils' Paul Thompson: Assigned to minors Thursday•
-
Devils' Paul Thompson: Recalled from minors Friday•