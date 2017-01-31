Thompson was reassigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL on Tuesday, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Thompson has notched three points, all assists, in 21 contests for the Panthers this season. He will remain a recall option for the rest of the season, but won't make any sort of fantasy impact.

