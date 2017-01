Thompson has a pair of assists over his last five games.

The pair of apples gives the rookie rearguard three points in 13 contests this season. Thompson has also thrown 27 hits and blocked 11 shots despite receiving very little ice time (8:04 on average) and occasionally serving as a healthy scratch, so perhaps the AHL journeyman is finally finding a way to carve out a career at the NHL level at the age of 28.