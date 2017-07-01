Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Joins talented forward ranks in Florida

Vrbata inked a one-year contract with the Panthers on Saturday that includes a $2.5 million base salary and $1.25 million in performance bonuses, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Vrbata could earn as much as $3.75 million should he and the team reach all incentives included in his contract. With the legendary Jaromir Jagr presumably headed out of Miami, he should crack the top six alongside a group of talented young forwards. Despite playing on one of the league's worst offensive units last season, the 36-year-old winger notched 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists) with the Coyotes. The upgrade in surrounding talent could result in a further boost of his stats in 2017-18.

