Panthers' Reece Scarlett: Re-ups with one-year deal
Scarlett re-signed with the Panthers on a one-year, two-way deal that will net him $675,000 at the NHL level, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Scarlett has yet to crack the NHL ranks, but was dealt to a new organization in early March. It's unlikely he will earn an Opening Night roster spot, but Scarlett has provided enough offensive support to potentially have some fantasy value should he eventually earn a promotion.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...