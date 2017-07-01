Scarlett re-signed with the Panthers on a one-year, two-way deal that will net him $675,000 at the NHL level, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Scarlett has yet to crack the NHL ranks, but was dealt to a new organization in early March. It's unlikely he will earn an Opening Night roster spot, but Scarlett has provided enough offensive support to potentially have some fantasy value should he eventually earn a promotion.