Smith (concussion) was taken off injured reserve Friday, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Since Smith was placed on IR retroactively, he is eligible to return against Dallas on Saturday. Where the winger slots into the lineup remains unclear as the Panthers made a handful of roster moves Friday which will shuffle up their line combinations. Having said that, the 25-year-old is a near lock to resume his role on the power play where he has managed four goals and an assist while averaging 2:36 of ice time per night with the man advantage.