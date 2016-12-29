Smith (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, retroactive to Dec. 22, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Due to the retroactive designation, Smith is eligible to return as early as Saturday versus the Stars. The winger was rolling prior to getting hurt, as he'd registered five points in his previous six outings, including two goals and a helper on the power play. The 25-year-old's ability to contribute in all three phases of the game make him a solid option in most fantasy formats.