Smith has managed just nine goals and 19 points in 47 games this season. He's also skated to a minus-11.

Smith hasn't exactly entered his prime in his age-25 season, as he's currently on pace for just 33 points after his 25-goal, 50-point, plus-19 debut effort in South Florida last year. It's not for a lack of ice time (19:16, which is more than 2015-16) or opportunity (2:42 on the power play), and is probably more of a byproduct of the Panthers' struggles as a whole that cost head coach Gerard Gallant his job back in November.