Panthers' Reilly Smith: Having lackluster campaign
Smith has managed just nine goals and 19 points in 47 games this season. He's also skated to a minus-11.
Smith hasn't exactly entered his prime in his age-25 season, as he's currently on pace for just 33 points after his 25-goal, 50-point, plus-19 debut effort in South Florida last year. It's not for a lack of ice time (19:16, which is more than 2015-16) or opportunity (2:42 on the power play), and is probably more of a byproduct of the Panthers' struggles as a whole that cost head coach Gerard Gallant his job back in November.
More News
-
Panthers' Reilly Smith: Plays big minutes, notches helper in return•
-
Panthers' Reilly Smith: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Reilly Smith: Designated for IR•
-
Panthers' Reilly Smith: Upgraded to day-to-day•
-
Panthers' Reilly Smith: Leaves game with concussion, out 7-10 days•
-
Panthers' Reilly Smith: Busts lengthy goal drought in two-point night•