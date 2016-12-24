Smith sustained a concussion in Friday night's game against the Red Wings and will be out for the next 7-to-10 days, according to Panthers coach Tom Rowe, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Mike Matheson directed an ill-timed pass to Smith, who turned around and was promptly met with a crushing blow from Detroit defender Niklas Kronwall. Smith had a bloody face as his visor had caught him on the play, but he was able to skate off to the training room without assistance. With consideration to the Christmas break, the report notes that Smith is likely to miss at least the next three games. In other words, he could be out for the remainder of the calendar year.