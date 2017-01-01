Smith picked up a power-play assist and four shots on goal in his return from a two-game absence Saturday against the Stars.

He also blocked a season-high four shots while skating 19:20, so Smith didn't miss a step after sitting out a few days with a concussion. It's been a tough start to the season for the 25-year-old winger, but his track record suggests a hot streak should be on the horizon. Actually, it may be in the works already -- he's got six points (four of those on the power play) in the last seven games.