Smith (concussion) is considered day-to-day, according to coach Tom Rowe, and he could return as early as Dec. 31, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Smith's initial timeline was 7-to-10 days, but he appears to be progressing ahead of schedule. When healthy this year, the winger has garnered 15 points, five of them on the power play. Colton Sceviour will likely see an uptick in ice time while Smith remains out.