Berra has been reassigned to AHL Springfield, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Berra never got the chance to start, as Roberto Luongo got the nod for both games of James Reimer's absence. Now that Reimer is back with the team, Berra heads down to the minors and is unlikely to get a call back up to the big club unless one of the aforementioned goalies goes down with an injury.