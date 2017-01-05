Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Allows four goals in loss to Winnipeg
Luongo saved 35 of 39 shots during Wednesday's loss to the Jets.
Florida is running out an injury-depleted roster, and Luongo has really struggled of late. He's registered just two wins and allowed 30 goals with a .902 save percentage through his past nine starts. Considering his track record and the circumstances, the 37-year-old goalie deserves some leeway, which means he's still worth owning in all fantasy leagues. However, it isn't out of the question that Luongo is no longer a top-tier talent. It's a situation to monitor closely.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stops 38 shots in shootout loss•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting in goal Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Can't survive shootout for fourth win of December•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Will start, as expected•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Still in line to start Friday•