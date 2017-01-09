Luongo (upper body) will be in the crease for Monday's meeting with New Jersey, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Luongo has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury, but will slot back in over James Reimer who split his two fill in starts. Currently on a three-game losing streak, Luongo will be looking to secure a win against a Devils squad that is fourth worst in the league in goals per game at 2.24. With the veteran back to 100 percent, the Panthers sent youngster Sam Brittain back to the ECHL.