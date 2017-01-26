Luongo will patrol the crease for Thursday night's matchup with the Lightning.

Luongo is riding an unfortunate four-game winless streak despite strong showings in his last two starts, including a 39-save performance Monday in Arizona. He'll look to break his slump against a cold Tampa Bay squad that is averaging only 2.36 goals per game in January, good for 22nd in the league.

