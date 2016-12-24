Luongo saved 36 of 39 shots during Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Luongo is probably hoping December ends quickly, as the netminder has failed to string together a few wins in unison. While the veteran has three games of two or less goals given up, the bad stings, as the 37-year-old allowed 22 total tallies in his six other appearances this month. Luongo has also gone to a shootout in three straight, earning just one victory.