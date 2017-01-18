Luongo will guard the goal for Tuesday night's road game against the Flames.

Luongo is back in action after getting a day of rest Saturday and will look to rebound after allowing four goals to the Islanders in a loss last time out. In his last two road games, the 37-year-old goalkeeper allowed just one goal on 58 shots on his way to two wins, so he'll look to regain some of that form in Calgary. He'll have a good chance too, as the Flames are averaging 2.00 goals per game in January.

