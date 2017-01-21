Luongo allowed just two goals on 32 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss against Vancouver.

Luongo was sharp against his former team, but his offense deserted him in the loss. He has managed just four victories across his past 15 outings, but he was pretty sharp in Friday's loss to give fantasy owners hope the veteran is turning things around. If he tends the twine Monday in Arizona, he will be facing a very favorable matchup against a team struggling on the offensive end.