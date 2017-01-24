Luongo made 39 of 42 saves Monday, but it wasn't enough in a 3-2 overtime loss to Arizona.

Bobby Lu has made 30 or more saves in three of his last four starts, but has emerged winless during that span. As such, he's stuck on 13 victories in 32 appearances and likely won't come anywhere near the 35 he amassed last season, which is frustrating given his ratios (2.45 GAA, .921 save percentage) are actually better than his career marks of 2.49 and .919.