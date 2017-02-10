Luongo saved just nine of 12 shots over 12:32 during the first and second periods of Thursday's loss to Los Angeles.

James Reimer started and finished the game, as neither goalie could figure out the Kings early on in Thursday's game. Luongo entered in relief of Reimer but wasn't about to shut the floodgates. The 37-year-old veteran has a single win with a disastrous 4.07 GAA and .893 save percentage through his past six outings, so there are certainly some concerns surrounding his play. Additionally, the Panthers are headed out on a daunting five-game road trip. Still, Luongo is a solid No. 2 goalie for your virtual club and is capable of righting the ship. You just might want to be selective with who you start him against, and especially if you have viable alternatives.