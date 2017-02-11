Luongo will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Predators, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Luongo has struggled in back-to-back appearances, posting a 1-1-0 record while registering a disastrous 6.62 GAA and .849 save percentage over that span. The veteran goaltender will look to bounce back in a tough road matchup with a Predators team that's 15-6-6 at home this season.