Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod for Saturday's game
Luongo will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Predators, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.
Luongo has struggled in back-to-back appearances, posting a 1-1-0 record while registering a disastrous 6.62 GAA and .849 save percentage over that span. The veteran goaltender will look to bounce back in a tough road matchup with a Predators team that's 15-6-6 at home this season.
