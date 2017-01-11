Luongo will work between the pipes Wednesday as the road starter against the Islanders, Steve Goldstein of FOX Sports Florida reports.

There had been some concern about Luongo missing a pair of games last week with a lower-body injury, but the veteran backstop alleviated the fear by pitching his first shutout of the season against the Devils in New Jersey on Monday. In this next contest, he'll field pucks from an Islanders team that has lost two straight games but still boasts a respectable standing as the league's 12th-best offense.