Luongo made 26 saves in Saturday's 7-4 win over Nashville.

Bobby Lou picked up just his second win since Jan. 11 and fourth since Christmas. Luongo is 4-5-2 in 10 starts since the holiday and he's allowed at least four goals in half of those starts. The Panthers hope the return of Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov twill ignite the team and help Luongo stabilize in the blue paint. But he's battling the puck right now, so activate with caution.