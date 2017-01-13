Luongo will start in net Friday, fielding shots from the Islanders at home, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Bobby Lu was a headache for the Isles in his last start Wednesday, stopping 29 of 30 shots from John Tavares' club, en route to his 13th win of the season. The 16-year veteran remains a set-and-forget type of fantasy play.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola