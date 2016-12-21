Luongo will be between the pipes versus the Red Wings on Friday, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Luongo gets the tail end of a back-to-back against an injury-riddled Wings squad. Regardless of who's been in net, the Panthers have been leaking goals, giving up 13 tallies in their last four contests. On the flip side, the visitors are not exactly an offensive powerhouse, considering they've recorded one goal or fewer in five of their last six outings.