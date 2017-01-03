Luongo will tend the twine against the Jets on Wednesday, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

After consecutive defeats, Luongo was given the night off for the Panthers final two contests of 2016. The netminder returns to action against a Winnipeg squad that has dropped three of their last five outings, while scoring 2.64 goals per game during the month of December.

