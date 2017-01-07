Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Injury limits him to backup duty Friday
Luongo was deemed available for Friday's game against the Predators, but only as a backup, as he's sustained an upper-body injury.
Bobby Lu's injury must not be overly serious since he's at least available in a backup capacity. The Panthers will go right back to work Saturday -- a home game against the Bruins -- so expect a quick turnaround concerning a Luongo reevaluation.
