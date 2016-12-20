Luongo will patrol the crease Tuesday against the Sabres, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Luongo has been much better at home this season, posting a 7-4-0 record with 2.08 GAA in 11 games. His recent outings have been less than stellar, but he'll look to get back on track Tuesday as he prepares for a Sabres club that has notched just 2.29 goals per game on the road this season.