Luongo (upper body) will not suit up against the Bruins on Saturday, Bill Whitehead of the Professional Hockey Writers Association reports.

Luongo, who suffered the injury during pregame warmups Friday, will be replaced in goal by James Reimer once again. This time around, the Panthers will not be relying on an emergency backup as they recalled Sam Brittain from the ECHL. Luongo remains one of the top netminders in the league, despite his struggles this season -- just 11 wins in 26 outings with a .919 save percentage.