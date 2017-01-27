In a late twist, Luongo will not start Wednesday's game against the Lightning, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Coach Tom Rowe indicated Wednesday that the veteran would defend the crease for the team's last game before the All-Star break, but that honor will instead go to James Reimer. Luongo's next chance to return between the pipes comes next Tuesday when the Panthers host the Senators.

