Luongo stopped 33 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Buffalo.

The NHL's oldest netminder looked to be headed for a loss after he gave up a tiebreaking goal with less than eight minutes left, but Luongo got bailed out by teammate Nick Bjugstad's game-retying tally. He proceeded to stop both the Sabres' shootout attempts. This counts as a bounce-back outing for Luongo, who had gone 1-3-2 with a 3.44 GAA and .885 save mark over his prior six games. At 37 years old, he's not the elite netminder he once was, but Luongo's rate stats aren't all that dissimilar from what he's put up with Florida over the past three seasons. The main difference is that the Panthers' offense mostly isn't coming through for him.