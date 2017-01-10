Luongo saved all 28 shots he faced during Monday's win over New Jersey.

It was just the 12th win and first shutout of the campaign for Luongo, as the 37-year-old veteran has underwhelmed behind an injury-depleted roster this season. Additionally, Florida underwent a significant offseason turnover throughout the lineup, which has likely also complicated matters. While Monday's outing was an encouraging sign, the Devils entered the game averaging just 2.24 goals per game (third fewest in the league) and the fewest scoring chances per 60 minutes (23.08). Luongo remains a middling to low-end No. 2 goalie for your virtual club.