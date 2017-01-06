Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Slated to start Friday against Nashville
Luongo will guard the goal in Friday's home game against the Predators.
Luongo has been pretty sharp of late, maintaining a .924 save percentage over his last three appearances, but has suffered three consecutive defeats due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The veteran netminder will look to snap his losing streak in a tough home matchup with a Predators team that's averaging 2.72 goals per game on the road this season, eighth in the NHL.
