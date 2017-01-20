Luongo will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Canucks, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Luongo has struggled recently, allowing four goals in back-to-back outings, both of which were losses. The veteran netminder will look to bounce back in a road matchup with a Canucks team that is 16-6-3 at home this season.

