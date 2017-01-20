Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting in goal Friday in Vancouver
Luongo will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Canucks, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Luongo has struggled recently, allowing four goals in back-to-back outings, both of which were losses. The veteran netminder will look to bounce back in a road matchup with a Canucks team that is 16-6-3 at home this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Lets in four goals in road loss•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Draws start in Calgary•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Loses rematch to Islanders•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Hungry for more against Isles•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stays hot with 29-save night•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Wednesday•