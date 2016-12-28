Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting in goal Wednesday
Luongo will guard the goal in Wednesday's home game against Toronto, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.
Luongo hasn't been great in the month of December, posting a 3-3-3 record with a 3.00 GAA and .900 save percentage over nine appearances. The veteran backstop will look to get back on track and pick up his 12th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a dangerous Maple Leafs offense that's averaging 2.75 goals per game on the road this season, sixth in the NHL.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stops 38 shots in shootout loss•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Can't survive shootout for fourth win of December•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Will start, as expected•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Still in line to start Friday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Sustains minor injury•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal against Detroit•