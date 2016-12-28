Luongo will guard the goal in Wednesday's home game against Toronto, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Luongo hasn't been great in the month of December, posting a 3-3-3 record with a 3.00 GAA and .900 save percentage over nine appearances. The veteran backstop will look to get back on track and pick up his 12th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a dangerous Maple Leafs offense that's averaging 2.75 goals per game on the road this season, sixth in the NHL.