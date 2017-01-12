Luongo stopped 29 of 30 shots during Wednesday's win over the Islanders.

After shutting out the Devils on Monday, Luongo turned in another solid outing against the Islanders. However, both teams bring an underwhelming offense to the table, and Luongo still has just 13 wins for the campaign. His current .923 save percentage and 2.34 GAA are perfectly in line with the .921 and 2.35 marks he posted through his first two seasons with Florida, so the veteran remains a reliable contributor in the ratio columns. While you shouldn't bank on an uptick in wins, there is potential as/if Florida starts getting healthy.