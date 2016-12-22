Luongo (undisclosed) will not be available to play Thursday, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports, adding that the veteran backstop remains the scheduled starter against the Red Wings on Friday.

It appears that the Panthers are simply giving Luongo a day off for maintenance, hence the call-up of goalie Mike McKenna, who will slot in behind James Reimer for this next contest. An earlier report indicated that Bobby Lu is dealing with a minor injury, but there's been nothing to suggest that he's in any danger of missing the start against a struggling Detroit team.