Luongo saved 38 of 40 shots and two of three shootout attempts during Wednesday's loss to Toronto.

This was the second consecutive loss for Luongo in extra time, and his fourth straight outing with at least 32 saves. He entered Wednesday's game with a respectable .918 save percentage and 2.44 GAA, but he's been a tough-luck loser a few too many times to help support his ratios. With just 11 wins through 25 starts, Luongo is nothing more than a middling No. 2 goalie for your virtual club to this point of the campaign.