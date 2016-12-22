Luongo is dealing with an undisclosed injury that is apparently minor, but there's a chance that he still makes his scheduled start versus the Red Wings on Friday, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.

The Panthers have recalled Mike McKenna from the AHL as an insurance policy with Luongo no lock to play in Friday's game. Further complicating the goalie situation in Florida is the fact that the Cats have back-to-back games, starting with Thursday's home draw versus Boston. Get your trigger finger ready in daily lineups in case Luongo gets scratched and you need to swap in a reserve fantasy tender, though many of you may already have him parked on the bench based on his uncharacteristic 3.03 GAA and .896 save mark in eight December contests.