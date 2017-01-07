Updating an earlier report, Luongo (upper body) sustained his injury in pregame warmups Friday, which forced the Panthers to start James Reimer, with team account executive Bobby Segin dressing as the emergency backup against the Predators, Sportsnet reports.

As noted in the report, Luongo is just one victory away from surpassing Terry Sawchuk for sole possession of fifth place on the NHL's All-Time wins list. It's too early to tell if Bobby Lu will be healthy enough to chase that gaudy milestone in Saturday's game against the Bruins, but more details should surface after the team's morning skate.