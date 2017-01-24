Luongo will start Monday in Arizona, David Dwork of CBS Miami reports.

Bobby Lu will look to get back in the win column for the first time since Jan. 11, as the veteran netminder has dropped three straight and is stuck on just 13 victories this season. His save percentage isn't bad at .921 and his GAA of 2.44 is actually better than his career mark of 2.49, but the Cats have been a disaster this year, as Luongo's owners will attest. The 37-year-old will, however, get a favorable matchup in this one, as the Coyotes currently sit dead-last in the Pacific Division with an abominable minus-48 goal differential.