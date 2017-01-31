Luongo, not James Reimer, will defend the cage against the Senators on Tuesday, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Reimer was expected to start, but with his wife going into labor, Luongo will be between the pipes with Sam Brittain getting the called up from the ECHL to serve as the backup. Luongo has dropped four games in a row in which he posted a 3.29 GAA and faces a Senators squad that hasn't lost in regulation since Jan. 14, going 4-0-2 in their last six contests.