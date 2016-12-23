Luongo will get the starting nod, as expected, against the Red Wings on Friday, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

After getting the night off Thursday for what the team described as a maintenance day, Luongo will make his scheduled start in goal Friday. The netminder has just two wins in his last seven outings with a 3.33 GAA, which could have factored into coach Tom Rowe's decision to rest him. The 37-year-old remains one of the top backstops in the league, but is stuck on a struggling Panthers team.