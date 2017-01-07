Brittain was recalled from Manchester of the ECHL on Saturday.

This transaction was made in response to starting goalie Roberto Luongo sustaining an upper-body injury in warmups ahead of Friday's game against the Predators. Fortunately for the Cats, James Reimer was able to go the distance in that game, as the team's emergency backup at the time was Bobby Segin, an account executive. Brittain, a fourth-round draft choice from 2010, has fashioned a 15-5-0 record, 2.62 GAA and .911 save mark in 22 games with the ECHL's Monarchs this season. He'll presumably slot in behind Reimer for Saturday's home tilt against the Bruins.