Brittain was called up from ECHL Manchester on Tuesday, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

With James Reimer's wife going into labor, the Panthers needed to make an emergency call-up, opting for Brittain rather than either of their AHL options. The youngster has posted a 17-6-1 record with a 2.96 GAA with the Monarchs and seems to be the netminder of the future for Florida at this time. The Calgary native will serve as the backup to Roberto Luongo for Tuesday's clash with the Senators.