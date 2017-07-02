Repo signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers on Sunday, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Repo reportedly had an impressive showing during the team's development camp, which now comes with the reward of a three-year deal. He'll likely need to have a strong training camp in order to receive significant ice time during the upcoming campaign, as there's currently no guarantee he is a part of the team's regular rotation to start the season. The 21-year-old forward spent the majority of the 2016-17 campaign with Tappara of the Liiga in Finland, where he posted 11 goals and 21 assists across 46 games.