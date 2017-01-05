Griffith has been diagnosed with a concussion, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Griffith sustained the injury after taking what Panthers coach Tom Rowe described as a "dirty and deliberate" hit from Winnipeg's Nikolaj Ehlers in the first period of Wednesday's contest. Rowe went on to say Griffith would be out for "God knows how long," so it appears the 24-year-old winger will likely be sidelined long term. The Panthers should release a more definite timetable for Griffith's return to action in the coming days.