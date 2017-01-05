Griffith will be sidelined for at least one week while recovering from a concussion, Craig Davis of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Griffith's absence will test Florida's depth at forward, but won't impact many fantasy owners' lineups, as the 24-year-old winger's minimal offensive production -- five assists in 20 games this season -- keeps him from being a practical option in nearly all season-long formats.

