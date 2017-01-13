Griffith (concussion) will slot back into the lineup Friday night opposite the Islanders, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Griffith missed the past four games, but he'll be ready to reprise his role on the top line with feisty pivot Vincent Trocheck and Jaromir Jagr, the ageless wonder. This also means that Denis Malgin will watch the upcoming contest from the press box.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola