Panthers' Seth Griffith: Penciled into lineup Friday
Griffith (concussion) will slot back into the lineup Friday night opposite the Islanders, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.
Griffith missed the past four games, but he'll be ready to reprise his role on the top line with feisty pivot Vincent Trocheck and Jaromir Jagr, the ageless wonder. This also means that Denis Malgin will watch the upcoming contest from the press box.
