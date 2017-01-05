Griffith exited Wednesday's contest against the Jets with a facial injury and will not return, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Griffith tallied 2:25 of ice time prior to his departure in the first period. Details concerning the 25-year-old winger's status will likely be provided prior to the team's next matchup with the Predators on Friday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola