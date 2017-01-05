Panthers' Seth Griffith: Sustains facial ailment
Griffith exited Wednesday's contest against the Jets with a facial injury and will not return, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Griffith tallied 2:25 of ice time prior to his departure in the first period. Details concerning the 25-year-old winger's status will likely be provided prior to the team's next matchup with the Predators on Friday.
