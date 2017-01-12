Griffith (concussion) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

While there's been no update from the team or any of its beat reporters on Griffith's status, the removal from IR suggests that he may be ready for Friday's home game against the Islanders. If the Ontario native does play, the Panthers will be happy to have the depth that he provides, but he likely won't move the needle for the majority of fantasy owners.